Revanth Reddy congratulates ISRO on successful 100th launch

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO team on the successful 100th launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket, which carried the NVS-02 satellite.

The chief minister described the achievement as a proud moment for the country and commended the entire team for their dedication to ensuring the success of the mission, an official post on ‘X’ said.

“This milestone marks ISRO’s 100th launch and is a significant step forward in enhancing the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, improving navigation accuracy for both civilian and military applications,” it said.

The CM also praised the achievement as a remarkable advancement in indigenous technology, further highlighting the growth and success of India’s space programme.

ISRO successfully launched an advanced navigation satellite that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others.