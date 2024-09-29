Revanth Reddy directs officials to implement family digital cards pilot

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to identify two areas (two rural areas and two wards or divisions in urban segments) in all the 119 Assembly constituencies for the issue of family digital cards on a pilot basis from October 3.

Based on the available data regarding the identification of families and details of family digital cards, officials have been asked to conduct door-to-door studies in the selected areas.

RDO rank officers were to be in every rural assembly segment and the Municipal Zonal Commissioner rank officer in the urban segment was to monitor the survey.

The chief secretary was asked to appoint senior officials, who have been appointed to monitor the floods in the recent heavy rains as the monitoring officials (supervisors).

The chief minister suggested that families should be identified on the basis of the available data in the existing ration cards, Rajiv Arogyasri, IT, agriculture and other welfare schemes.

Officials should stop collecting unnecessary information like bank accounts and PAN cards, he said.