Revanth Reddy highlights religious tolerance in Christmas message

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his inaugural Christmas message since assuming office, highlighted the significance of religious tolerance, emphasizing it as a valuable legacy of the Congress party.

Addressing the gathering at L.B. Stadium, Revanth Reddy expressed the belief that the prosperity of the state and the nation is intricately linked to religious tolerance.

He asserted the people’s right to practice their faith and follow their beliefs, assuring that under Congress rule, religious differences would never be allowed to harm the citizens.

Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, Revanth referred to the State and the country as prosperous due to the principles of religious tolerance upheld by the Congress.

He acknowledged the voters’ trust in a secular government, stating that the people of Telangana elected the Congress government to ensure their safety.

Describing the current phase as a miraculous month, the Chief Minister recognized the citizens’ choice for a government that promotes secularism.

Revanth expressed gratitude for the support received in various states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, and declared that the journey is not complete.

He appealed for Congress to triumph in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to lead the entire nation on the path of progress.