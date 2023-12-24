Revanth Reddy highlights religious tolerance in Christmas message

Revanth Reddy expressed the belief that the prosperity of the state and the nation is intricately linked to religious tolerance.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 2:42 pm IST
Telangana CM leaves for Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his inaugural Christmas message since assuming office, highlighted the significance of religious tolerance, emphasizing it as a valuable legacy of the Congress party.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing the gathering at L.B. Stadium, Revanth Reddy expressed the belief that the prosperity of the state and the nation is intricately linked to religious tolerance.

He asserted the people’s right to practice their faith and follow their beliefs, assuring that under Congress rule, religious differences would never be allowed to harm the citizens.

MS Education Academy

Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, Revanth referred to the State and the country as prosperous due to the principles of religious tolerance upheld by the Congress.

He acknowledged the voters’ trust in a secular government, stating that the people of Telangana elected the Congress government to ensure their safety.

Describing the current phase as a miraculous month, the Chief Minister recognized the citizens’ choice for a government that promotes secularism.

Revanth expressed gratitude for the support received in various states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, and declared that the journey is not complete.

He appealed for Congress to triumph in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to lead the entire nation on the path of progress.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 2:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button