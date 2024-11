New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Tuesday.

He also called on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulated her on her recent bypoll victory from the Wayanad parliamentary seat.

Reddy is likely to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu later to discuss the state’s issues.