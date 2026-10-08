Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan condole Nana Patekar’s demise

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and several other leaders and film personalities on Thursday, October 8, condoled the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy said Patekar’s powerful performances and natural acting left an indelible mark on Hindi and Marathi cinema.

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Patekar’s passing is a great loss to the Indian film fraternity, he said.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and admirers, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace, an official release said.

Kishan Reddy said the renowned actor’s powerful performances, distinctive voice and immense contribution to Indian cinema earned him a special place in the hearts of millions.

Beyond the screen, Patekar’s compassion and commitment to social causes reflected his deep connection with society, he said in a post on ‘X’.

Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji.



His powerful performances, distinctive voice and immense contribution to Indian cinema earned him a special place in the hearts of millions. Beyond the screen, his compassion and commitment to social causes… pic.twitter.com/Zla9yvFwCl — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 8, 2026

Pawan Kalyan, in a release, said Patekar’s performance in ‘Krantiveer’ is unforgettable.

Kalyan also recalled Patekar’s memorable performance in other films, including ‘Khamoshi’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Agni Sakshi’.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.