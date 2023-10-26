Telangana polls: Revanth ‘ready’ to contest against KCR from Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A. Revanth Reddy, president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), is ready to contest the November 30 Assembly polls against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from the Kamareddy constituency.

Revanth Reddy, who is contesting from Kodangal, told media persons in Delhi that since the Chief Minister has not accepted his challenge to contest from Kodangal, either he or Congress Legislature Party (CL) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will contest against him in Kamareddy constituency if the party directs them to do so.

The Chief Minister has already announced that he will seek re-election from Gajwel seat, which he won in 2018, as well as contest from Kamareddy.

Revanth Reddy, who was defeated from Kodangal in the 2018 elections, was later elected to the Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri in 2019.

The names of Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka figured in the first list of 55 Congress candidates announced on October 15.

Vikramarka is seeking re-election from Madhira constituency.

The Congress is likely to announce the second list on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power in Telangana with a clear majority.

He dismissed talks of a hung Assembly and pointed out that a united Andhra Pradesh never had a hung Assembly.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled on November 30.