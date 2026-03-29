Revanth Reddy reviews preparations for Godavari Pushkaralu in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 29, reviewed preparations for Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in June 2027, focusing on development plans for major temples and Pushkar ghats along the Godavari river stretch from Basara to Bhadrachalam.

The Chief Minister directed officials to constitute a Technical Engineers Committee to identify suitable locations for ghats, undertake field visits and submit its report within 15–20 days.

He further instructed that the report, along with comprehensive cost estimates, be forwarded to the Cabinet Sub-committee for final approval.

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The chief minister emphasised that both permanent and temporary works must be completed according to schedule and directed the establishment of a dedicated war room at Praja Bhavan to ensure effective coordination among various departments.

Reddy also reviewed the development of road networks and connectivity between temples, and officials briefed him on plans for the development and expansion of the Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple.

Pushkaralu, a festival dedicated to the worship of rivers, is celebrated once every 12 years.