Revanth Reddy thanks Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi for Telangana statehood

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 1, expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their role in the creation of Telangana, saying the statehood dream of millions became a reality because of their commitment and leadership.

Addressing the official Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the chief minister extended greetings to the people of the state and paid tributes to Telangana martyrs who laid down their lives for the statehood movement.

“Telangana’s dream was realised because of the efforts of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. We remain indebted to them for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

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‘Congress govt balancing welfare, development’

The chief minister unfurled the national flag, received a ceremonial guard of honour from the police and reiterated his government’s commitment to balancing welfare and development.

He said the Congress government was implementing welfare schemes unmatched by any other state while pursuing an ambitious development agenda.

Quoting noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, Revanth Reddy said his government had been working in the larger interests of the state since assuming office and had successfully addressed many public aspirations during the past 30 months.

He said the government was moving towards achieving the goals of Telangana Vision-2047 and aimed to transform farmers into agricultural entrepreneurs.

Highlighting employment initiatives, he noted that more than 67,000 government jobs had been filled through a transparent recruitment process and announced that fresh recruitment notifications would soon be issued by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

On education, housing

The chief minister also highlighted achievements in education, housing and welfare. He said pre-primary classes had been introduced in 1,362 government schools and breakfast programmes launched across government educational institutions. The government also plans to extend the midday meal scheme to junior college students.

On housing, Revanth Reddy said 1.25 lakh Indiramma houses had been constructed within 13 months, while 3.5 lakh more houses had been sanctioned for the current financial year. The government, he added, was spending Rs 22,000 crore on housing for the poor and had issued long-pending ration cards to eligible families.

Formation Day celebrations across state

State Formation Day celebrations were held across Telangana. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka hoisted the national flag in Khammam and highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives, including the Indiramma housing scheme and free electricity for 50.90 lakh families.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy led celebrations in Nalgonda and Hanumakonda, respectively, paying tributes to Telangana martyrs and participating in official ceremonies.

PM Modi extends greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the state’s Formation Day. In a post on X, he said the people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise and noted that the state has a glorious culture and history marked by courage and determination.

“The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana’s growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” the Prime Minister said, while praying for the good health, prosperity and success of the people of the state.