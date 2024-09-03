Revanth Reddy thinks big: HYDRA-type institutions to be set up in all parts of TS

Hyderabad: HYDRA-type special demolition drive against illegal structures in and around lakes, other water bodies, and nalas in Hyderabad will be carried out across the State.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who undertook a whirlwind tour of rain/flood hit Khammam district on Tuesday, directed the District Collectors, revenue, irrigation, police, and other officials to remove all illegal structures in Full Tank Level (FTL) and Buffer Zones of lake beds and other water bodies in their respective districts immediately.

Reddy opined that Khammam suffered large-scale damage due to huge encroachments of water bodies.

“We have set up HYDRA in Hyderabad to remove encroachments in and around lakes, nalas and other water bodies. Despite huge pressure, I am carrying out the arduous task. We have to protect our water bodies for future generations. Due to indifference and neglect in the past, there has been a large-scale encroachment of lakes in the State. This has to be stopped forthwith. We will not allow this anymore.” he asserted.

He added, “Some selfish influential people have constructed farmhouses, occupied lake beds, nalas, and created layouts in FTL and Buffer Zones. It’s an unpardonable crime. This is causing huge damage to the environment. Government has the responsibility to save it and it will be done.”

The Chief Minister has created a new Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) and appointed Senior IPS officer A V Ranganath to clear all encroachments of lakes, other water bodies, nalas, etc. in and around Hyderabad.

HYDRA was created following regular inundation of low-lying areas and blocked rivulets, and nalas due to illegal constructions including farmhouses, houses, commercial establishments, and other structures.

Immediately on appointment, Ranganath and his team carried out scores of demolitions of illegal structures sending chills down the spines of encroachers and support from a large section of people, especially those living in low-lying areas.

“We have seen natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Kerala, and other places. Remember, when we damage the environment, the environment will hit us back. I am giving clear instructions to officials. Take up a special drive to remove all the encroachments on the lines of Hyderabad,” he said.

He added, “Whoever is involved in such illegal activities…public representatives, others, influential people should voluntarily surrender it (occupied lands, lakes, etc). It will be respectable and easy for the government to handle it. If it’s not done, the Government will take stringent action,” he warned.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the government is ready to face any kind of pressure in this drive. “The government will not back down on this issue. I am instructing the Collectors to make necessary studies and take action,” he added.

Referring to a complaint from a local MLA over encroachments of water bodies in Mahabubabad, he directed irrigation agriculture, municipal, and collectors to follow the HYDRA action plan and implement the same in Mahabubabad and other places across the State.

CM said Khammam received 42 cm of rain which was a record in 75 years. “Thanks to our foresight and quick action, we could ably prevent large-scale fatalities. Former Minister Harish Rao is indulging in loose talk. He should talk about the illegal occupation of lands by BRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar who constructed a hospital on encroached lands. Let him tell me to remove it.”

He also sought action against officials who supported such encroachments of lakes,” he warned.

Chief Minister also said that there was a need to focus on Warangal area too where several parts of town is submerged in waters after rainfall.

Going by the CM’s tough talk, Telangana State is set to see a major bulldozer action around lakes and other water bodies in the days to come!