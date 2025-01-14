Revanth Reddy to attend AICC HQ inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters, scheduled for January 15, official sources said.

The new AICC office, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will be inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy is expected to meet several union ministers on January 16 before departing for an international tour later that night.

As part of efforts to attract investments to Telangana, the CM along with cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22.

Before the WEF meeting, Revanth Reddy will visit Singapore from January 16 to 19 to hold discussions with various firms on potential investments in Telangana and possible collaborations for the proposed Skill University, an earlier official release said.