Revanth Reddy to flag off first Haj caravan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will see off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the state on April 29 at Haj House, Nampally.

The Telangana Haj Committee’s departure schedule for pilgrims will run from April 29 to May 29. The first group of pilgrims will fly from Hyderabad to Madinah at 2:40 p.m. on April 29. The chief minister will flag off the buses carrying these pilgrims from Haj House at 8:30 a.m. the same day and will also address a send-off ceremony.

Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure smooth arrangements at the Haj camp and at the airport. He has also requested a detailed report on the preparations.

The Haj camp will begin on April 26 at Haj House, Nampally. According to the flight schedule, the first seven batches will travel to Madinah, while the remaining groups will fly to Jeddah. The batches departing on April 30, May 4, May 6, May 11, and May 13 will also head to Madinah.

All pilgrims must report to the Haj camp 48 hours before their flight. Accommodation is being arranged for pilgrims coming from various districts.

This year, Saudi Arabia has prohibited children under 12 from performing Haj. In compliance with this, the Haj Committee of India has cancelled all applications for children below 12 years of age.

Meanwhile, Telangana Haj Committee chairman Maulana Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha visited the airport and reviewed the arrangements with officials from different departments. He stated that approximately 12,000 pilgrims will depart from the Hyderabad embarkation point, including 7,000 from Telangana and others from neighboring states.