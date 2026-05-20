Revanth Reddy to launch Indiramma housing 2nd phase from Asifabad on June 2

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said welfare of the people and the development of the state were the primary goals of the government.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 9:29 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will on June 2 launch the second phase of the state government’s flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, coinciding with the state’s formation day celebrations.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy visited the district on Wednesday, May 20, to review preparations for the event, accompanied by Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Legislative Council member Dande Vittal, District Collector K Harita and Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod.

The minister inspected construction progress at Kothari village, where houses are being built for tribal families under the scheme, and reviewed the venues the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti Reddy said the welfare of the people and the development of the state were the primary goals of the government. He said the Indiramma scheme, conceived to give the poor a dignified life and a home of their own, had received an overwhelming response across the state. 

He assured eligible families that every household would receive a house under the second phase and asked people not to harbour any anxiety in this regard.

The minister also highlighted several women-centric schemes being implemented by the government, including Mahalakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, ration cards, Indira Mahila Shakti and Rajiv Aarogyasri, saying they were aimed at making women the cornerstone of their families.

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Ponguleti Reddy also distributed press accreditation cards for the 2026-28 period to eligible print and electronic media journalists at the Integrated District Collectorate building.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 9:29 pm IST

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