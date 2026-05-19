Second phase of Indiramma houses, new pensions from June 2: Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday, May 19, announced that the second phase of Indiramma house distribution and fresh pension sanctions will begin from June 2, while also laying foundation stones for development works worth several crore rupees across Patancheru constituency in Sangareddy district.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for road works worth Rs 8.30 crore from Patancheru to Bhanur village, the minister said 3,500 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for each Assembly constituency and that allotments were being made strictly to genuine beneficiaries.

Taking a dig at the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Venkatswamy alleged it had misled people with its double-bedroom housing scheme, and said the Congress government was delivering on its promise of home ownership for the poor.

He said the Indiramma housing scheme draws inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s “Garibi Hatao” vision.

On welfare measures, the minister said ration cards were being issued to all eligible families and that many deserving individuals who had been waiting for pensions would receive them from June 2.

He also assured residents that narrow roads in the Patancheru area would be widened, adding that discussions with the Roads and Buildings Department secretary would be held to initiate the expansion works.

On the occasion, Venkatswamy unveiled a portrait of former Chief Minister T Anjaiah and paid floral tributes. He also recalled the contributions of Indira Gandhi during her tenure as Medak Lok Sabha member, saying her efforts led to the establishment of the Visakha factory in Medak district and several central government institutions in the region. He also remembered veteran leaders Kaka Venkataswamy and T Anjaiah for their work with INTUC.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated development works worth Rs 15 crore each in five municipalities – Isnapur, Indresham, Jinnaram, Gummadidala and Gaddapotharam – under the Urban Development Scheme. He said the funds would be used for road works, drainage systems and civic infrastructure upgrades.

Venkatswamy also attended the housewarming of an Indiramma house at Solakpalli village in Jinnaram mandal and laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school in Jinnaram, saying education remained a priority for the state government.