BRS demands probe into Congress MP’s ‘illegal mining’ on SC/ST lands

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, May 19, demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged illegal transfers of SC/ST assigned lands in Mahabubabad district and black granite mining operations it linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank alleged that assigned lands belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) beneficiaries in Arpanpally village of Kesamudram mandal were fraudulently transferred to Vem Narender Reddy’s son, Vem Krishna Bhargav Reddy, through the state’s Bhu Bharati land records portal.

He further alleged that around 15 acre of such land was being used for black granite mining through a firm, Sri Sai Krishna Granites, operated in the name of Vem Narender Reddy’s wife, Vem Vijayalakshmi. Krishank cited land passbooks, survey records, mining department documents and election affidavits to support his claims.

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BRS alleges official complicity

The BRS leader also accused district officials, including then Mahabubabad collector Advaith Kumar Singh, of approving ownership changes despite the lands being classified as assigned and prohibited in government records. He alleged a possible quid pro quo, claiming that officials who facilitated the approvals were subsequently rewarded with prominent postings.

Advaith Kumar Singh was later appointed Special Secretary to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Krishank noted.

Krishank called for the immediate cancellation of the land transfers and restoration of the lands to their rightful beneficiaries, a judicial-led inquiry into the transfers and mining operations and action against officials involved. The BRS said it would approach the Lokayukta and file a public interest litigation (PIL) if its demands were not met.