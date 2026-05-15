Make TIMS hospitals accessible to public, KTR tells Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, May 15, asked the Telangana government to make the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Sanathnagar accessible to public.

Following an inspection of the hospital, KTR said. “The TIMS hospitals were established to provide world-class healthcare to the people of Hyderabad. Earlier, the government hospitals including Gandhi and Osmania General Hospitals were the mainstay,”

He said that the TIMS hospitals were designed to provide All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) like healthcare in Hyderabad. The former Telangana minister said that TIMS Sanathnagar is built on 22 acres of land consisting state-of-the-Art technology.

“BRS government has brought TIMS with the aim of providing better healthcare to the poor in competition with private corporate hospitals and added that the TIMS hospitals have been established in Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal, ” the Sircilla MLA added.

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He said that emergency medical services will be available with 300 ICU beds. “If the KCR government had continued, this hospital would have been completed two years ago,” he concluded.

TIMS hospital initiates trial run

KTR’s remark comes weeks after the TIMS Hospital initiated a trial run on May 1, following the orders of Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha.

As part of the trial run, outpatient and diagnostic services will be offered from 9 am-11 am daily. Apart from these, services from 22 other departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Urology, General Medicine, and General Surgery, will be offered in the coming days.