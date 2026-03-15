Revanth Reddy to release Rythu Bharosa payouts on March 22 from Siddipet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will release the first installment of the Rythu Bharosa funds on March 22, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy set to disburse the amount from Narmetta in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district, where he will also inaugurate a newly built oil palm processing factory on the same day.

In the first installment, Rs 3,590 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers who own up to one acre of land. Under the scheme, farmers are entitled to Rs 12,000 per acre annually, disbursed at Rs 6,000 per acre per season.

The announcement came after Revanth Reddy chaired a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and senior officials to review the rollout of the scheme.

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The second installment of Rs 2,650 crore will follow 20 days after the first, while the third and final installment is expected to be released by end of April. Under the scheme, the state government will deposit a total of Rs 9,000 crore directly into the accounts of farmers cultivating 1.43 crore acre of land across the state, across three installments.

A three-day Rythu Mela will also be organised at Narmetta ahead of the March 22 event, showcasing modern farm technology and equipment for farmers.