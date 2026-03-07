Campaign launched against Telangana govt to release Rythu Bharosa assistance

Hyderabad: In a bid to pressurise the state government to release the Rythu Bharosa input assistance and Rs 500 bonus for growing fine-grain paddy to the farmers, the Adilabad unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) began a signature campaign on Saturday, March 7.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna began the campaign at Ankoli village of Adilabad rural mandal, with the signatures to be sent to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna found fault with the Chief Minister “mocking” the farmers’ welfare scheme, and sought an apology from him.

He was apparently referring to Revanth Reddy’s statements in and outside the Assembly that Rythu Bharosa (previously Rythu Bandhu) used to be paid for barren and uncultivated lands, lands which had turned into real-estate ventures, hostels, poultry farms, etc, when the BRS was in power.

Also Read FGG urges Telangana CM to limit Rythu Bharosa to 5 acres

Ramanna appreciated BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for launching the scheme in 2018 to address the distress in the farming community spurred by rising input costs, which had led to farmers taking extreme measures like suicide.

He criticised the Congress government for neglecting the Rythu Bharosa scheme and farmers’ welfare, and only using it to gain political mileage during the elections.