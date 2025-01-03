FGG urges Telangana CM to limit Rythu Bharosa to 5 acres

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to limit the disbursement of Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance for up to 5 acres of land that are under cultivation, and not to fallow lands as done in the past.

In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, January 3, M Padmanabha Reddy, president, FGG, reminded that the input assistance provided to the farmers as per the government order issued for Rythu Bharosa was to help the farmers in purchasing seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, which implied that only lands which are under cultivation would be eligible for the scheme.

“Farmers have to be assisted and protected, but at the same time, landlords and income taxpayers should be kept out of this scheme. Tenant farmers also need to be compensated,” he suggested.

Also Read Telangana govt launches fish-on-wheels outlets

Also reminding the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka which have stopped implementing certain promised schemes because they were putting an enormous burden on the state’s exchequer, Reddy opined that taking loans to repay loans has become the order of the day.

Also noting that less than 50 percent of the population was involved in agricultural activities, he wondered what could happen to the remaining if a major chunk of the budget went to the farming sector.

Citing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) reports, he stated that a large chunk of the state’s budget was going to welfare schemes, leaving very little for the developmental works.