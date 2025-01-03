Telangana govt launches fish-on-wheels outlets

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, January 3, launched the Mobile Fish Retail Outlets (MFROs) programme in the state, at the event held at Praja Bhavan.

According to the project, the government would provide beneficiaries with mini-cargo carrier vehicles at a subsidised price, with which they can sell fresh fish and readymade fish dishes.

Each retail outlet vehicle, originally costing Rs 10.38 lakh, would be given for Rs 4 lakh, with Rs 6 lakh as subsidies.

Each truck would be equipped with the necessary fittings to sell the fish and dishes, including trays, cutting machines, weighing machines, etc. The outlets could sell fish and ready-to-eat products at important locations including markets, busy junctions, and other spaces, encouraging fish consumption in the state.

Designed for women’s self-help groups

The retail cum mobile fish outlet programme is aimed at benefitting Telangana’s women, with the programme designed to be run and operated by the various women’s self-help groups in the state, as an income-generating opportunity for them.

Financial support for the Mobile Fish Retail Outlets programme is being extended via the Indira Mahila Shakti programme. The program would be made into force in association with the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, which would be facilitated by the Telangana Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP).

As a polite phase, the Telangana government has approved 32 trucks, one truck per district, which is expected to be expanded after the evaluation of the success of the initial phase.

The beneficiaries in each district would be selected by the district rural development officer (DRDO), with the approval of the respective district collectors.