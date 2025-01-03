Will transform Telangana into green hydrogen hub: Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of green hydrogen technology as a future fuel source and vowed to transform the state into a green hydrogen hub.

He made the remarks during his speech at the workshop on the Hyderabad-Australia India Critical Minerals Research Hub, held at IIT Hyderabad on Friday, January 3.

He highlighted the Telangana government’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, stating that the state is dedicated to producing 20,000 megawatts of green energy by 2030.

Vikramarka noted that the initiatives under the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub, in collaboration with Monash University, are not only vital for Telangana but also for India and the global community.

He expressed that this workshop reflects a spirit of collaboration essential for formulating a clean and green energy policy for the state.

IIT Hyderabad driving innovation: Bhatti

He remarked on the significant role played by IIT Hyderabad in driving research and innovation, stating that it serves as a “dream factory” for groundbreaking ideas.

“With over 11,500 research publications and 320 patents, IIT Hyderabad has generated an impressive income of Rs 1,500 crores through various startups,” he added.

Vikramarka pointed out that IITs are not merely educational institutions; they are pivotal platforms for nation-building.

The deputy chief minister also acknowledged the historical context of IITs, referencing former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s description of these institutions as modern temples of India.

He emphasized their role in providing the necessary tools to combat poverty and inequality through advancements in science and technology.

Furthermore, Vikramarka highlighted the need for effective methods to extract critical minerals in Telangana, acknowledging their importance not just as industrial raw materials but also in building a green economy.

He stated that critical minerals are essential for constructing solar power panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and energy storage batteries.