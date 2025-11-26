Revanth Reddy urges PM to declare Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch ‘Defence Aerospace Corridor’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Bengaluru–Hyderabad stretch as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor.

Addressing an event organised here to inaugurate French major Safran’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines that power commercial aircraft, Reddy said exports in the aerospace and defence sector from Telangana have doubled over the past year clocking over Rs 30,000 crore in just nine months surpassing pharma exports.

“Telangana has received the Aerospace Award from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Skill development is a very important criterion for attracting aerospace investments…I am requesting the Prime Minister to declare the Bengaluru–Hyderabad stretch as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor,” he said.

Stating that Telangana government is building Bharat Future City over an area of 30,000 acres, CM Reddy invited all including PM Modi to the Telangana Rising 2047 – Global Summit, which will be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City to unveil the Congress government’s vision to become USD 1-trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and a USD 3-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Reddy said the French major Safran’s MRO facility for LEAP engines used in commercial aircraft, will stand as a milestone in Telangana’s growth in the aerospace and defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the facility setup in Hyderabad, during the event.

Later, Revanth Reddy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu and others participated in the foundation-stone ceremony for the new MRO unit being set up for the M88 engine used in Rafale aircraft at the GMR Aero Park (SEZ) near Shamshabad.