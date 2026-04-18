Revanth Reddy’s breakfast with BJP, allies in Delhi draws BRS fire

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, attending a breakfast meeting with NDA leaders in New Delhi, has triggered a political controversy, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioning the Congress’ stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

The meeting, arranged by Union minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, came following the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, to clear the Parliament. Although an informal meeting, its timing became the centre of political debate in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Srinivasa Varma clarified that the gathering was a routine interaction with MPs from Telugu states and had no political agenda.

He said leaders from the BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress, along with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, attended the event, which also saw the presence of several Union ministers and parliamentarians.

Srinivasa Varma explained that he had invited MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of regular outreach, and extended a personal invitation to Revanth Reddy due to prior acquaintance. He emphasised that the meeting was purely informal, stating that all attendees “sat together and had breakfast” and that there was “no political angle” to the interaction.

Harish Rao slams Revanth

BRS leader T Harish Rao claimed that Congress and BJP were working together, referring to the “injustice to women” done via this Bill. Criticising the CM’s participation in the meeting, he made allegations against the party’s stance on the delimitation Bill and the Women’s Reservation Bill.

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The BRS has consistently maintained that implementing women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation, stressing that such a stipulation could cause a delay in its implementation.

“The BJP deliberately tied the Bill to delimitation, creating avoidable hurdles and denying women their rightful representation,” BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) had alleged.

The BRS has also voiced concerns regarding the delimitation process that would follow 2026, as it feels that a population-based distribution of Lok Sabha seats would adversely affect the states in the south, such as Telangana, which have fared well when it comes to population management and social parameters.