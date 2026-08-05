Revanth seeks Centre’s help for Tummidihetti talks with Maharashtra

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 5, met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and urged him to facilitate talks with the Maharashtra government to resolve the long-standing inter-state dispute over the height of the Tummidihetti barrage on the Pranahita river.

The barrage, part of the Pranahita-Chevella irrigation scheme, is proposed at Tummidihetti village in Kouthala mandal of the erstwhile Adilabad district, near the confluence of the Wardha and Wainganga rivers.

Telangana wants the barrage height raised to 150 metres, arguing that the earlier agreed height of 148 metres is insufficient for gravity-based utilisation of the state’s allotted Godavari waters.

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“The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to persuade Maharashtra to accept construction of the barrage at 150 metres height,” a statement issued by the state government said.

Reddy told Patil that even at the increased height, the submergence area would remain under 1,000 hectares. He said the project holds significance for Telangana since it would enable water supply through gravity flow, sparing the state the substantial cost of developing lift irrigation systems.

The chief minister was accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a few MPs from the state.