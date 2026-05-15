Revanth shuts down speculation over PM Modi’s ‘join me’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 15, struck down speculations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “join me” remark at a recent official function in Hyderabad, saying that the PM was only seeking his cooperation in development efforts.

Speaking at an event organised by Way 2 News, said the exchange was about cooperation between the state and the Central governments.

“PM Modi is aware of my commitment to politics,” Reddy said.

His predecessor, K Chandrashekar Rao, was never on the same page with the Centre on development, he claimed.

Won’t continue as CM after 2034: Revanth

Exuding confidence that the people would grant his party another term in 2028, Reddy said he would not continue as CM beyond 2034 and would instead hand over the reins to the next generation.

Observing that he would serve the country using his experience, Reddy said he aims to see Rahul Gandhi become PM. He added that he would be content with whatever role Gandhi assigns him in the future.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi would be the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Reddy said the Congress would first announce Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate and later persuade the INDIA bloc partners.

He added that the INDIA alliance would announce a policy document on which it would seek a mandate from the people.

Revanth asks Bandi Sanjay to cooperate with investigation in son’s POCSO case

Asserting that the state government is acting in accordance with the law in the POCSO case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Reddy said the minister should respond to the allegations and cooperate with the police.

(With inputs from PTI.)