Revanth to develop Manthani as major tourist hub with 200 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government is ready to allocate Rs.200 crore to develop the Manthani region in Peddapalli district as a major tourist destination ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

Speaking after unveiling a 17-foot single-stone idol of Hindu Goddess Saraswati at the Pushkara Ghat and participating in the Saraswati Pushkaralu in Kaleshwaram, the Chief Minister said the funds would be released through the green channel for quick execution of projects.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Pushkaralu is being celebrated to preserve the culture and traditions of Telangana. He noted that this is the first time the Saraswati Pushkaralu is being officially organized in the state since its formation.

“I am proud that such a significant religious event is happening during my tenure. Rivers are not just part of our civilization, but are also worshipped as deities,” he said. The government also plans to organize Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu in the coming months, he added.

Highlighting the historical importance of Manthani, the CM recalled that former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao once represented the constituency and played a crucial role in shaping India’s economy. He also paid tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sripada Rao for raising the profile of the region.

Currently, Manthani is represented by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. The Chief Minister praised Sridhar Babu for attracting significant investments to Telangana and boosting the state’s industrial growth. He urged the people of the constituency to continue supporting him for the further development of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy described Sridhar Babu as a dedicated leader committed to the welfare of the people in the region.