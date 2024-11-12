Revanth to visit Delhi for AICC meet, later to Mumbai for poll campaining

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday morning. He will depart from Shamshabad Airport at 10 AM to attend an internal meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Later in the afternoon, he will participate in a public event held by a news organisation.

Following this, he will travel to Maharashtra in the evening, where he is set to engage in election campaigning on Wednesday.

His campaign for Maharashtra elections will reportedly focus on constituencies in Mumbai with significant Telugu populations. Revanth Reddy last visited Maharashtra for campaigning on November 9.

After completing his activities in Maharashtra, he will return to Hyderabad that night.

Revanth’s campaigning in Maharashtra

Revanth Reddy made several notable statements addressing key political issues and defending the Congress party’s record in Telangana during his last visit to Maharashtra.

He emphasized the urgent need for a nationwide caste census to be included in the upcoming national population census starting in January 2025.

Reddy highlighted that his government had already initiated a comprehensive caste survey in Telangana and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a similar approach at the national level.

He pointed out that this demand was also echoed by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reinforcing the party’s commitment to social justice.

Reddy also took the opportunity to counter allegations from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, regarding the Congress government’s performance in Telangana.

He asserted that the Congress administration had successfully implemented various welfare schemes, such as a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, which he claimed relieved 2.23 million farmers of their debts within just 25 days.

He provided data indicating that his government had created 50,000 jobs in ten months and fully executed initiatives like free bus travel for women and free electricity for households consuming less than 200 units.