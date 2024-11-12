Vote for regional parties will strengthen BJP: Revanth to Muslims

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy made an appeal to the Muslim community on Monday, urging them to support the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

He cautioned that voting for regional parties could inadvertently strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

Reddy characterized the political landscape as divided between two major factions: the “Modi Parivar” and the “Gandhi Parivar.”

He accused the Modi Parivar of attempting to divide the nation along religious lines, while he claimed that the Gandhi Parivar was committed to national unity.

In his address in Hyderabad, Reddy warned that a stronger BJP could lead to a reduction in constitutional rights and minority reservations.

He implored voters not to be swayed by the promises of regional parties, asserting that only Congress could provide genuine protection and equality for minorities.