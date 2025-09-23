Revanth unveils vision for Telangana Core Urban Area as ‘Global City’ hub

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to transform the proposed Telangana Rising Core Urban Area into a “Global City” with world-class infrastructure, ensuring improved living standards for lakhs of families migrating to Hyderabad.

He chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, September 22, with top officials, including DGP Jitender, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, GHMC, HYDRAA, HMDA, and police commissioners.

Focus on five key themes

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan presented 111 development proposals structured across five major focus areas.

Also Read Delhi: Telangana CM Revanth unveils Bharat Future City plan at PAFI conclave

Revanth emphasised the immediate implementation of critical measures in education, healthcare, sanitation, urban planning, and traffic management, while setting ambitious targets for beautification and tourism promotion.

Quality education measures

Revanth Reddy instructed that all government schools and colleges under GHMC, corporations, and municipalities be categorised into three levels: pre-primary to Class 4, Classes 5–8, and Classes 9–Intermediate.

He directed authorities to build modern school complexes on reclaimed government lands, consolidate under-equipped schools into integrated campuses, and provide free transport, breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks for children.

Healthcare and sanitation

Special clinics will be set up to ensure immediate healthcare access for the poor. Warning officials against negligence in waste collection, Reddy announced performance-linked incentives for sanitation teams.

He also directed the installation of solar power plants in all government schools, colleges, and offices, while prioritising rejuvenation of city lakes, ponds, and nalas. A digital land database will be adopted to protect underutilised government land, a press release said.

Traffic and infrastructure

To ease Hyderabad’s traffic bottlenecks, the chief minister ordered the installation of an advanced citywide signalling system, linking all junctions to the Command Control Centre. Drone policing will be deployed in congested zones, and water harvesting wellswill be constructed to prevent flooding at junctions.

He proposed re-aligning the jurisdictional boundaries of GHMC, police, water board, and electricity divisions for efficient coordination. Robotics will be used for drain and manhole cleaning.

Hussainsagar 2.0 tourism project

Reddy announced plans for the comprehensive redevelopment of Hussainsagar surroundings with global standards, branding it as “Hussainsagar 2.0”.

The revived zone will feature a skywalk, cycling tracks, multi-level parking, and upgraded Necklace Road and adjoining parks. All city parks will be developed with children’s play zones, while exclusive hubs will be created for street vendors.

Safety, energy, and rehabilitation

The chief minister emphasised strict fire safety in multi-storey buildings, installation of solar-powered streetlights, and pilot solar panel projects around restored lakes. Public toilets will be maintained through a new management system, while all city substations will be upgraded.

Plans were announced to keep Hyderabad drug-free; offenders caught using narcotics will undergo mandatory 10-day treatment at a proposed rehabilitation centre in Charlapalli Jail premises, the press release further said.