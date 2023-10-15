Revanth urges Owaisi to reconsider partnership with BRS

Hyderabad: The President of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Revanth Reddy, urges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi,to reconsider his partnership with BRS.

He highlighted the need for the welfare of minority communities in Telangana. At a meeting where BRS leaders joined the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy expressed his concerns about Asaduddin Owaisi’s actions.

He alleged that Narendra Modi and KCR had made a hidden agreement, while Asaduddin Owaisi continued to support the BRS.

He said the marriage between BJP, BRS is fixed and Qazi is ready, he compared Asad Owaisi’s situation to ‘Begani Shadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’, associating it to getting involved in someone else’s business.

Revanth Reddy wondered why Asaduddin Owaisi was supporting KCR when Modi and KCR seemed to be working together. He questioned what good this support did for Asaduddin Owaisi or the Muslim community.

He advised Asaduddin Owaisi not to do things that could mislead minority communities. He said that minorities had voted for KCR based on the Majlis leadership’s advice for nine years, but they felt cheated because promises were not kept.

Revanth Reddy asked how many double bedroom houses were given to Muslims and how much support the Minority Finance Corporation provided to poor, unemployed Muslim youth. He said that without jobs, good housing, and education support, there was no reason to support the BRS.

Revanth Reddy also pointed out that KCR didn’t keep his promise of 12 percent reservation for Muslims. He wanted Asaduddin Owaisi to think about this and not mislead minorities.

He said it looked like KCR and Modi were working together, and the Muslim community should make decisions based on facts and not just follow the Majlis leadership’s advice to support KCR.