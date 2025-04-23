Telangana, Japan forge Rs 12,000 cr investment pacts

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy led a delegation to Japan from April 16 to April 22, during which the state secured investment agreements totalling Rs. 12,062 crore.

These investments are expected to generate approximately 30,500 jobs in Telangana. The delegation included senior government officials and industry representatives who engaged with Japanese companies and government bodies to promote industrial and technological collaboration.

MoU with Marubeni

One of the key agreements was signed with Marubeni Corporation to develop a Next Generation Industrial Park in Hyderabad’s Future City.

The project will begin with an initial investment of Rs. 1,000 crore and is expected to scale up to Rs. 5,000 crore, creating over 30,000 jobs.

Pacts with NTT Data and NISA

Telangana also signed agreements with NTT Data and NISA to establish an Artificial Intelligence Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad, with a committed investment of Rs. 10,500 crore.

Additionally, Toshiba Transmission Distribution Systems India (TTDI) will invest Rs. 562 crore to set up an electrical equipment manufacturing factory in Rudraram.

The delegation facilitated employment opportunities for 500 Telangana youths in Japan through agreements with Japanese companies, Turn and Raj Groups.

Discussions with Hiroshima Prefecture officials

During the visit, the delegation held discussions with officials from Hiroshima Prefecture, including Deputy Governor Mika Yokota, focusing on bilateral cooperation in clean technology, waste-to-energy projects, urban innovation, water treatment, and disaster management.

Telangana proposed collaborations in renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and automotive mobility corridors to enhance sustainable development.

The team also visited Hiroshima and Kitakyushu to study sustainable urban development models. Telangana signed memoranda of understanding with EX Research Institute and Nippon Steel Engineering to develop eco-friendly urban projects, including an Eco Town in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad-Kitakyushu air connectivity

Proposals were made for establishing direct air connectivity between Hyderabad and Kitakyushu and setting up a Japanese language training centre in Hyderabad to improve employability prospects in Japan.

Meetings with Sony’s Tokyo headquarters and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) focused on securing foreign loans for infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

These engagements are expected to strengthen economic ties and attract further investments.