Telangana CM Revanth attends Osaka Expo in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, April 21, attended the Osaka Expo in Japan and unveiled the Telangana zone in the Bharat Pavillion.

Reddy’s visit to the Osaka Expo also means that Telangana is the first Indian state to be present at the expo. Telangana will showcase its business, arts, cultural and tourist potential to visitors from across the world who will attend the Expo, which is conducted once in five years.

Reddy led the Telangana rising delegation comprising IT minister D Sridhar Babu, Telangana special chief secetary Jayesh Ranjan and others.

CM Revanth in Japan

It is to be noted that Reddy is on a week-long visit to Japan. So far, Telangana has signed agreements with Japanese firms for investments worth Rs 10,500 crore. NTT Data, a global IT services company, has announced plans to establish an AI data centre cluster in Hyderabad. The project involves setting up a 400 MW data centre cluster with 25,000 GPUs to support AI supercomputing infrastructure.

NTT Data and AI cloud platform company Neysa Networks signed a tripartite agreement with Telangana to develop the facility.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting in Japan.

Reddy also announced that an Eco Town will soon be set up in Hyderabad after leading Japanese companies signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) with the Telangana government on April 19. The LoIs were signed with top Japanese companies, including EX Research Institute, Nippon Steel Engineering, Amita Holdings, P9 LLC, and New Chemical Trading.

The Telangana CM, along with IT minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, visited Japan’s model green city, Kitakyushu, for a study tour and strategic discussions. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth emphasised Telangana’s commitment to sustainable growth.

“Sustainability is not optional anymore. With this collaboration, Hyderabad will benefit from world-class expertise in waste management, recycling, and environmental restoration,” he said.