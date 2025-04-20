Eco Town soon in Hyderabad, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The city will soon get an ‘Eco Town’ after leading Japanese companies signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) with the Telangana government on Saturday.

The LoIs were signed with top Japanese companies, including EX Research Institute, Nippon Steel Engineering, Amita Holdings, P9 LLC, and New Chemical Trading.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, visited Japan’s model green city, Kitakyushu, for a study tour and strategic discussions. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth emphasised Telangana’s commitment to sustainable growth.

“Sustainability is not optional anymore. With this collaboration, Hyderabad will benefit from world-class expertise in waste management, recycling, and environmental restoration,” he said.

The chief minister invited companies to explore Telangana’s infrastructure projects, including Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Road, and the Musi River rejuvenation. He also urged to setting up of a Japanese language school in Hyderabad.

Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Kitakyushu, Kazuhisa Takeuchi, requested CM Revanth to start a direct flight between the two cities.