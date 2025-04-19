TOMCOM partners with Japanese firms to open 500 jobs for Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with two leading Japanese companies in Tokyo on Saturday, April 19, aimed at opening around 500 jobs for the youth in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on an official tour to the country. With the MoUs, the two Japanese companies – TERN Group and Raj Group – will facilitate the recruitment of skilled professionals from Telangana.

Over the next two years, TERN Group and Raj Group will open job opportunities in various sectors, including 200 positions in healthcare, 100 positions each in the hospitality domain, engineering and infrastructure construction.

This collaboration will also extend to non-health sectors.

TERN Group, which operates its regional office in Tokyo’s Shinagawa district, specializes in international recruitment across the software, engineering, and specified skilled worker (SSW) sectors in Japan.

Raj Group, in partnership with Tsukui Corporation Ltd, Japan’s leading employer in the nursing care sector, has been working with TOMCOM on the training and recruitment of caregivers.

This initiative is part of TOMCOM’s broader mission to diversify international employment avenues for the youth of Telangana.