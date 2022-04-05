Revealed! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date, venue & more

Mumbai: Bollywood is gearing up for another big shaadi! Yes, you read that right. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to ‘seal the deal’ (get married) in April itself. Though the Bhatt-Kapoor families are staying mum on the couple’s wedding, reports are coming in that they will tie the knot next to next week.

The head-over-heels in love couple, who is often addressed as ‘Ralia’ by their fans and admirers, will be exchanging the wedding vows on April 17th, reports say. The intimate ceremony will be attended by only family members and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Venue – RK House

Going by the buzz, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot at the Kapoor Khandan’s ancestral ‘RK House’ in Chembur, Mumbai. It is the same venue where Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married.

ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.”

The source added, “This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather.”

However, an official announcement from the couple and their families is still awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, then we all just can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as groom and bride!