Revealed! Here’s BIG reason why Prabhas is not getting married

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry. Apart from his movies, his personal life, especially his marriage, always remain a hot topic among fans and the media. Recently, rumours were rife that the Rebel Star will be tying the knot soon.

Prabhas’ Statement On His Wedding

And now, Prabhas has addressed the ongoing wedding rumors publicly during the Kalki 2898 AD event that was held in Hyderabad on May 22. He made it clear that he has no plans to get married anytime soon. “I am not getting married soon because I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans,” Prabhas said.

Last year, Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, added to the speculation about his marriage. Speaking to the media, she said, “We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will definitely happen, and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it.”

On the professional front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated to hit the screens on June 27.