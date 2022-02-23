Revealed! Here’s why Deepika refused to work with Salman

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan are among the most celebrated stars in the country today. It is a known fact that Salman had shared screen with almost every leading actress of Bollywood. But, fans of Salman and Deepika have been eagerly waiting to witness their sizzling chemistry on big screen since many years.

It was reported that Deepika and Salman were paired opposite each other on several occasions, but projects kept falling apart.

In her latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Pathan actress revealed why she rejected a movie with Salman Khan. She said that Salman was the first person from Bollywood to offer her a film. Deepika further added that he saw the potential in her, but she did not want to be an actor at the time.

“We’ve always had this beautiful relationship and I’ll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it,” Deepika said.

She further stated, “I had just started modelling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it. I was not ready for films. I didn’t want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened. He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it.”

According various reports that still surface on internet, Deepika, who has worked with some of the finest actors in the industry, has rejected not just one but atleast six films opposite Salman. Deepika was reportedly offered to play lead role in Jai Ho, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Kick and Shuddhi which both Salman and Deepika rejected.

In an old interview with DNA Salman Khan opened up why he never got a chance to work with Deepika and said, is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing.”

On the professional Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Deepika, on the other hand has Fighter and Pathan. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan.