REVEALED! Here’s why Sushmita Sen never got married

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s stunning diva Sushmita Sen is among the most-loved and celebrated stars of our country. She entered into the glamour world in 1994 when she won Femina Miss India. In the same year, Sen went on to grab Miss Universe crown at the age of 18, becoming the first Indian woman to have won the title.

Sushmita Sen has acted in several box-office hits such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya?, Main Hoon Na and so on. Apart from the movies, her personal life too discussed quite often among fans and media circles.

The Aarya actress recently got candid about her marriage and spilled beans on why she never took that step in her life. In conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India‘s The Icons, Sushmita spoke about her decision and has made it clear that her two daughters Renee Sen and Alisah have never been the reason for her not getting married. She said, “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch.”

The actress added, “I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was in relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The former couple called it quits last year. Taking to Instagram, “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains.”

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Disney+Hotstar series Aarya 2, an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza”.