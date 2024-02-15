Revealed! Jaw-dropping bank balance of Amitabh Bachchan is…

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s impressive career in Indian cinema has not only earned him fame but also substantial wealth. The legendary actor, known for his roles in over 200 films spanning five decades, has become a household name in the country.

Starting his career with a modest paycheck of Rs 500 for his first acting role, Amitabh Bachchan has risen to become a multifaceted personality – an actor, producer, television host, playback singer, and even a former politician.

Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s Bank Balance

Currently, the talk of the town revolves around the revelation of Big B’s bank balance. Jaya Bachchan, who is set for her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha as a candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the Samajwadi Party, disclosed their personal net worth in the election affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Jaya Bachchan has a bank balance of Rs 10.11 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan’s bank balance stands at an impressive Rs 120.45 crore.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the much-anticipated film “Kalki 2898 AD,” where he will share the screen with Prabhas under the direction of Nag Ashwin.