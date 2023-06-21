Revealed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to begin from THIS date

KKK 13 will be telecasted on ColorsTV and will digitally stream on JioCinema and Voot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty with all contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian reality television show where celebrities face their fears while performing dangerous stunts and tasks. The show has seen 12 successful seasons so far. The initial seasons were hosted by actors Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Action director Rohit Shetty has now taken over the show and will host his 7th season. The contestants are already in South Africa, the destination of the shoot and over 60% of the filming has been completed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Premiere Date

Finally, the launch date of the action-packed show has been revealed and the fans can’t keep calm. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13will premiere on 15 July 2023, at 9:00 pm and will be telecasted on ColorsTV and will digitally stream on JioCinema and Voot.

The new season is said to be much more dangerous than the previous ones as the stunts will be performed in a jungle.

Some of the contestants of the new season are Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja. Fans of the show are excited as the celebs have already started sharing their journey on social media.

