Revealed! Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl's name is...

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20 at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th June 2023 4:59 pm IST
A glimpse of Upasana and Ram Charan's baby girl's naming ceremony in Hyderabad (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited moment has finally arrived as Tollywood‘s power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, have unveiled the name of their adorable baby girl. They have named her Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ram Charan shared pictures from the baby naming and cradle ceremony and explained what her name means in a note signed off by Klin Kaara’s grandparents, “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam – the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening – lots of love – Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil.”

Since the birth of their precious bundle of joy, the couple has kept their fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their newborn princess and learn her name. Now, the wait is over, and Ram Charan and Upasana have delightedly shared the special announcement, revealing her name!

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20 at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

