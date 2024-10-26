Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan prefers action and thrills over romance

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as Bollywood’s “King of Romance,” is beloved for movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Mohabbatein. However, it might surprise fans to learn that Shah Rukh isn’t actually a fan of love stories! Recently, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared that SRK has a strong preference for thrill and action over romance.

Shah Rukh’s Surprising Dislike for Love Stories

In a recent interview on the Cyrus Says podcast, Nikkhil Advani revealed that Shah Rukh has always leaned towards more intense roles. “Shah Rukh and I used to discuss how Karan and Adi always did love stories, but he wanted to try something different. He actually dislikes love stories,” Nikkhil shared. Though SRK is celebrated for romance, he’s drawn to more complex, action-filled roles.

Shah Rukh’s favorite movies are not the romantic classics he’s known for but films like Dil Se, Hey Ram, and Darr, where he explored darker, intense characters. He even has a soft spot for his role in Ram Jaane, where he portrayed a rough, edgy character.

Nikkhil also noted how Shah Rukh often showed disinterest in romantic scenes. Whenever directors like Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra discussed filming a romantic song in scenic locations like Switzerland, Shah Rukh would often point out other, more thrilling projects he preferred. This shows his love for roles that bring action and intensity.

Shah Rukh’s Special “Thrill Credit” in Films

Fans may not know that Shah Rukh received a special “thrill credit” in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Nikkhil explained that SRK treated the basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as if it were an action sequence, choreographing it himself. This “thrill credit” highlights his unique approach, adding excitement to even romantic films.

SRK’s Upcoming Movie

Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, fits his love for thrill. He stars as a mafia kingpin, with his daughter Suhana Khan playing his mentee. Fans are excited to see this father-daughter pairing in a thrilling storyline.