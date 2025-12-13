Revealed: Who is Shoaib Ibrahim’s ‘first wife’? Not Dipika Kakar

On the work front, Dipika Kakar is currently away from television due to health reasons

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim (Instagram)

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among television’s most adored couples, known not just for their love story but also for the honest, unfiltered way they share their lives with fans. From meeting on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka to standing by each other through personal highs and lows, the duo has built a strong bond that continues to win hearts.

Their daily vlogs have further strengthened this connection, giving audiences a close look at their relationship, family moments, and everyday banter.

Recently, the couple grabbed attention during a fun podcast interaction where Dipika made a candid and humorous revelation about Shoaib. When asked about one habit that has remained unchanged between them since day one, Dipika joked that Shoaib’s “first wife” is actually his phone, adding that most of their arguments revolve around his phone addiction.

Shoaib, taking the joke sportingly, admitted defeat in advance, saying he couldn’t outsmart Dipika, especially after her Bigg Boss win. Video is going viral on Instagram, watch below.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar is currently away from television due to health reasons. After making a comeback with Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year, she had to exit the show midway because of a severe shoulder injury. Soon after, the actress was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and underwent a long surgery in June 2025 to remove a tumour, along with her gallbladder and a portion of her liver.

Shoaib Ibrahim, meanwhile, was last seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he emerged as the runner-up. His last daily soap appearance was in Ajooni, which went off air in 2023. Currently, Shoaib is focusing on family life and exploring new opportunities, with potential projects in discussion but yet to be officially announced.

