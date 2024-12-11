Review to increase Telangana IPS cadre strength under consideration: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union government has informed the Lok Sabha that the long pending proposal to increase the number of posts in the Telangana IPS cadre is under active consideration.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy raised the question, which was answered by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lower House.

Rai said, “A proposal to increase the cadre strength by 29 posts has been received and is under active consideration in consultation with the stakeholders. However, it is not feasible to prescribe any definite timeframe.”

The Telangana IPS cadre review is due in 2021. The last review was done in 2016 when the number of posts increased from 106 to 139.

In 2021, the Centre wrote to the Telangana government to send a detailed proposal for Telangana IPS cadre review. The then-state government, under the BRS rule, sent multiple proposals to increase the strength from 136 to 168.

The incumbent chief minister A Revanth Reddy wrote to the Union government thrice to consider the cadre review.

As per Rule 4(2) of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules 1954, the Union government shall, ordinarily at the interval of every five years, re-examine the strength and composition of each such cadre in consultation with the state government concerned and may make such alterations therein as it deems fit.