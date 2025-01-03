Revive Hyderabad Metro rail plan from Raidurg to Shamshabad: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have called on the Telangana state government to revive the previously announced Metro rail corridor from Raidurg to Shamshabad.

This proposal was initially part of the plans laid out by the former BRS government.

During a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, January 2, BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, along with former MPs Balka Suman and B Vinod Kumar, criticized the current Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, for “delaying” the Metro expansion plans in Hyderabad.

Vivekananda emphasized that the Congress government’s decision to scrap the Raidurg to Shamshabad line was an attempt to erase the legacy of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The BRS leaders urged that a clear deadline be established for completing Metro Rail Phase II, particularly focusing on the northern stretches of the city.

They argued that including the Raidurg to Shamshabad stretch is crucial as it would benefit thousands of IT employees.

While a foundation stone for the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) to the Shamirpet elevated corridor has already been laid, construction has not yet commenced due to pending central assistance.

Vinod Kumar suggested constructing a double-decker skyway along Rajiv Rahadari from JBS to Shamirpet to alleviate traffic congestion.