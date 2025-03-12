RG financial irregularities case accused seek exemption in Kolkata court

Kolkata: Four accused individuals in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, March 12 filed an “exemption petition” at a special court.

These four accused persons are R.G. Kar’s former controversial principal, Sandip Ghosh; his bodyguard and personal assistant, Afsar Ali; and private contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra.

Their counsels, on Wednesday, filed a petition at the special court praying for the exemption of their clients from the case which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has already submitted a detailed charge sheet in the matter at the special court, describing Ghosh as the mastermind behind the alleged scam. The processes of framing the charge in the matter and the subsequent trial process in the matter are expected to start shortly.

Now, the exemption petition filed by the four accused persons in the matter has brought a new turn in the sequence of the events. The judge of the special court will be hearing the exemption petition on March 25.

Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, were also arrested by the CBI officials in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises in August last year.

However, both were granted default bail in the matter by another special court in Kolkata then, as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days from the date of arrests. Although Mondal is currently behind bars on bail, Ghosh’s judicial custody has continued because of his involvement in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case.

The main charges in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case are manipulations in the tendering system of the institute, getting the infrastructure-related work there done by outsourced contractors bypassing the state public works department, smuggling of biomedical waste of the hospital, and finally, selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming to the hospital mortuary for autopsy purposes at premium prices outside.