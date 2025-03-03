RG Kar case: CBI likely to stress on motive of crime in supplementary charge sheet

Kolkata: The supplementary charge sheet in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, which the CBI is expected to file at a special court in Kolkata this month, will throw some light on the larger motive behind the crime, besides providing details on the tampering and altering of evidence when the initial probe was being done by Kolkata Police, sources said on Monday.

To establish this ‘larger motive of crime’ the investigating officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are heavily banking on the statements of the police personnel present at the local Tala Police station and the police outpost at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on the night of the crime in August last year and more specially the instructions received by them from their higher officials in the morning of August 9 when the body of the female doctor was discovered at a seminar hall within the hospital premises.

The CBI has summoned 11 cops who were posted at the Tala Police Station and the R.G. Kar outpost for interrogation during the current week.

Sources aware of the development said that the statements these 11 cops will be crucial in detailing the ‘larger motive behind crime’ in the supplementary charge sheet.

Besides extracting information on the instructions received by these 11 cops from their higher officials, sources said the investigation officials will also seek other details like whether anything suspicious came to their notice on the night of the crime or after the body of the victim was recovered and whether there was any suspicious activity by an outsider within the police station and hospital premises then.

The next hearing on the R.G. Kar rape and murder case is scheduled at the Supreme Court on March 17 and the CBI officials are trying their best to file the supplementary charge sheet at the special court in Kolkata before that.

Last week, the parents of the victim went to Delhi and had a long meeting with the CBI Director Praveen Sood on the progress of the investigation in the matter. The parents told media persons that the CBI director assured them of justice and advised them to hold patience.

To recall, earlier, the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar and Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station, on charges of tampering with and altering evidence during the phase of initial investigation by the city police.

However, both were granted default bail as the CBI officials failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.