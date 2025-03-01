RG Kar tragedy: CBI’s supplementary charge sheet to address key issues

Kolkata: The supplementary charge sheet that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to submit to a special court in Kolkata regarding the RG Kar rape and murder case will focus on specific issues, while shedding light on the broader conspiracy behind the heinous crime, sources familiar with the investigation have revealed.

The CBI recently informed the special court that it would be submitting the supplementary charge sheet soon, which will address the tampering and altering of evidence in the case. Officials are working to ensure that it is filed before the next Supreme Court hearing, scheduled for March 17.

According to sources, the supplementary charge sheet will focus on several critical aspects, with the first being the final report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). This report raises doubts about the “actual scene of the crime.”

The body of the victim, a junior doctor, was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar premises on the morning of August 9 last year. However, the CFSL report specifically mentions that there was no evidence of a scuffle in the seminar room, suggesting that it may not have been the actual crime scene. It raises the possibility that the body was placed there after the rape and murder took place elsewhere.

The second key issue that may be highlighted will be the CCTV footage available to investigators. The analysis of the footage suggests a possible connection to the larger conspiracy, particularly regarding the tampering and altering of evidence.

The third issue will focus on the analysis of mobile SIM card data, especially from the former and controversial principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

The fourth point concerns the questionable arrangement of the victim’s personal belongings in the seminar hall, which again casts doubt on whether it was truly the scene of the crime.

Earlier this week, the victim’s parents travelled to New Delhi to meet with CBI Director Praveen Sood, expressing concerns over the slow progress of the investigation by the agency.

“We had a patient hearing with the CBI Director for about an hour. He urged us to remain patient and assured us of justice. We trust his assurance. We also consulted with our counsel, Karuna Nundy, regarding the strategy for the upcoming Supreme Court hearing,” the victim’s father told the media.