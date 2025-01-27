RG Kar case: TMC attack victim’s parents for death penalty comments

Kolkata: The parents of the woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, who was raped and murdered within the hospital premises, faced the ire of senior Trinamool Congress leaders, on Monday, over their observations on the “death sentence” for convict Sanjay Roy proposed by both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government.

Earlier, after the hearing concluded at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on the admissibility of two parallel petitions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the victim’s father said that they were not seeking the death penalty for Roy and want him to be investigated further to nab the main culprits behind the entire conspiracy.

Reacting to that the Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told media persons that the death penalty is the only right punishment for rape and murder.

“In every case of rape and murder, the victim’s family members only demand the death penalty but in R.G. Kar’s case, the victim’s parents are opposing the death penalty for the convict. Who are they being misled by? I have been telling this since the beginning that the left and ultra-left forces are behind directing the victim’s parents,” he claimed.

He further claimed that the victim’s parents are “acting” like the “spokespersons” of these persons.

“Why there is not any continuity in their claims should be investigated separately,” Ghosh said.

Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Kalyan Banerjee also criticised the victim’s parents.

“It is unfortunate that the victim’s parents are resorting to politics. Their observations now match with those from CPI-M leaders,” said Banerjee.