RG Kar probe: Flaws in case diary made CBI doubt Kolkata cop

Kolkata: Some serious flaws in the case diary of Kolkata Police, which handled the initial investigation into the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, made the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) doubtful of the role of former officer-in-charge of Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal, sources have said.

Mondal was arrested on Saturday night by the CBI officials on charges of misleading the initial investigation and tampering with evidence in the case.

On Saturday, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the case of financial irregularities at the institution, and is currently serving judicial custody, has also been shown as “arrested” in the rape and murder case.

Sources aware of the development said that after noticing the errors in the case diary of the city police, the CBI officials decided to call Mondal for interrogation on Saturday afternoon.

The central agency officials believe that the apparent flaws had the potential of misleading the entire course of investigation in such a serious case and generally such mistakes even call for a departmental probe against the police official concerned for making such mistakes, sources added.

During the marathon seven-hour interrogation, sources said, the interrogating CBI officials noticed several inconsistencies in his statement, especially as regards the timeline of the necessary procedures required to be carried out after the discovery of the victim’s body from the seminar hall of R.G. Kar, which comes under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

Mondal was in charge of the Tala Police Station when the body of the junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9. However, recently he was removed from that chair by the city police authorities.

Both Ghosh and Mondal will be presented at a special court in Kolkata on Sunday where CBI will seek their custody.

The total number of arrests in the rape and murder cases is now three. Already, one civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, is in judicial custody in connection with the matter. He was arrested by the city police and later was handed over to the CBI.