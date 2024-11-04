RG Kar tragedy: Charges to be framed at special court in Kolkata today

Kolkata: The process of framing charges in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital will be held at a special court here on Monday, following which, the trial in the matter will begin.

The process of framing of charge is happening exactly 87 days after the body of the victim lady doctor was recovered from the seminar hall in the RG Kar Hospital premises in the morning of August 9.

Last month, CBI submitted its first chargesheet in the matter where it identified civic volunteer Sanjay Ray as the “sole prime accused” in the crime of rape and murder. However, in the chargesheet, the Central agency has not ruled out the possibility of a “bigger conspiracy” behind this macabre crime.

So far three persons have been arrested in connection with this particular case, the first being Sanjay Ray, who was originally arrested by the cops of Kolkata Police and subsequently handed over to CBI.

The two others arrested by the CBI officials in the matter are the former and controversial Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh, and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal. RG Kar comes under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The main charges against Ghosh and Mondal are misleading the investigation when the Kolkata Police were carrying out the investigation before it was handed over to CBI by Calcutta High Court and tampering with the evidence in the case.

However, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement in the rape and murder issue, have objected to the findings in CBI’s chargesheet identifying only Sanjay Ray as the “sole prime accused” in the main crime of rape and murder.

They have claimed that crime cannot be the handiwork of one person and that there were surely partners in the crime. WBJDF has also conducted a number of protest marches to the office of CBI’s special crime unit at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata demanding speeding and a logical conclusion of investigation in the matter.